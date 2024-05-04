Top WWE star takes major shot at Roman Reigns ahead of Backlash France

WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory seemingly took a major shot at Roman Reigns while clarifying that he is not a part-time champion.

Theory won the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside his partner, Grayson Waller, at WrestleMania XL. They recently defended the championships on SmackDown against The Street Profits ahead of Backlash France.

During an interview with 3-W Wrestling ahead of Backlash France, Theory was asked if he was a part-time champion. The 26-year-old denied that and seemingly took a shot at The Tribal Chief, claiming he was not on the "island of part-time," apparently referring to Reigns' "island of relevancy":

"I'm not a part-time champion. I'm a full-time champion. I'm on SmackDown every week unless I'm busy, you know. I do, you know, family feud. I might be on Wheel of Fortune. I might be on the news. I got a lot of things going on as the champ. But, yeah, not a part-time champion over here. I'm not on the island of part-time or whatever that's called," he said. [1:37 - 1:58]

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title only five times in 2023

Over the past few years, Roman Reigns transitioned into a part-time schedule. Although he held the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for nearly four years, he only defended it a few times yearly. In 2023, the leader of The Bloodline put his championship on the line in only five title matches.

Last month, Reigns lost the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL after previously defending it in a Fatal-Four-Way match at Royal Rumble in January. The Tribal Chief has since gone on hiatus.

While Solo Sikoa is seemingly leading a coup within The Bloodline in Reigns' absence, Paul Heyman made a shocking revelation last night, stating that he had not communicated with The Tribal Chief since the Show of Shows. It would be interesting to see how this storyline will advance.

Would you like to see Austin Theory go head-to-head against Roman Reigns? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit 3-W Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

