Top WWE Star teases potential showdown against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40

Bianca Belair has been one of the top WWE athletes over the past few years ever since she joined the main roster during the Pandemic Era. WrestleMania 40 has more than six months to go, and Charlotte Flair teased a showdown with The EST in Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair returned to Friday Night SmackDown after dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The Queen immediately went after the WWE Women's Champion and Bianca Belair.

Unfortunately, Charlotte Flair failed to beat Asuka and Bianca Belair at the Biggest Party of The Summer before Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky to cash in her contract. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Queen said that a showdown against The EST will happen, maybe at WrestleMania 40 or beyond that. Check it out:

“Seeing Bianca handle her position as champion for so long, watching her do the interviews, the meet-and-greets, and carrying all of those responsibilities, I’m so proud of her. I know that type of pressure. She carried herself as a beautiful example of a WWE champion. And I love her competitiveness. We’re both very fiery. Whether it’s WrestleMania XL, WrestleMania 41, or WrestleMania 42, it’s going to happen.” [H/T - SI]

It will be interesting to see when the two WWE stars will step inside the squared circle for another one-on-one match.

Charlotte Flair has faced several top WWE stars at WrestleMania apart from Bianca Belair.

WrestleMania 32 was the first time when Charlotte Flair competed at the Grandest Stage of Them All against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair made her debut at WrestleMania 34 and later went on to the main event at WrestleMania 37. Speaking in the same interview, The Queen spoke about her highlights from the Grandest Stage of Them All. Check it out:

“It’s hard to pick a favorite because they’re all so different and each opponent brings something different out of me. I’m extremely proud of the story with Rhea [Ripley] coming full circle, WrestleMania 32 put me on the map, and I thought the match with Asuka at WrestleMania 34 cemented our legacy. We left people in awe. I don’t think people thought it would be that good. We surpassed people’s expectations.” [H/T - SI]

It will be interesting to see if The Queen gets to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40 as the WWE Universe would like to see the two stars compete against each other.

