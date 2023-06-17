Top WWE star teases winning major title after SmackDown goes off the air

A top WWE star has teased winning a major title following the conclusion of SmackDown tonight.

Ever since Santos Escobar got promoted to the main roster, he has had his share of ups and down, but he hasn't been able to replicate his success in NXT. The decision to use Legado Del Fantasma to reform the Latino World Order added some purpose to the group.

Since then, things have been looking up for the newly formed faction. Recently, Santos Escobar won his most important match on the main roster and earned the right to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Moreover, tonight on the blue brand, Escobar faced off against fellow Money in the Bank competitor LA Knight. The former was able to pull off a surprising win over Knight.

Following WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar took to Twitter to post a photoshopped image of himself with the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Right?" wrote Escobar.

WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 1 from London, England, and will feature two MITB ladder matches, one for the men and one for the women. It will be interesting to see who will win their respective matches.

