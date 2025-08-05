Top WWE Star Tells Bayley to Stay Out of Her Life

Bayley made a big mistake when she accidentally helped Becky Lynch retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. During a backstage segment, Lyra Valkyria told her to stay away from her.

The Role Model interfered in Becky and Lyra's match last Sunday night. She attacked The Man several times and tried to hit her with a chain wrapped around her fist, but accidentally hit Valkyria. This allowed Lynch to perform the Manhandle Slam and pick up the win. Lyra Valkyria cannot challenge for the title again until it changes hands.

She told Bayley backstage on the fallout episode of WWE RAW that she didn't want to hear her apologies and didn't care what the latter was trying to do at SummerSlam. Lyra then said she needed to get out of the Bayley vortex, adding that they weren’t good for each other because they had screwed each other over.

She then told The Role Model:

"I'm not your friend, I'm not your enemy, just stay the hell out of my life."

You can check out the full clip below:

Lyra Valkyria is the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, so it irks her that she can't challenge for it right now and has to wait until someone else beats Becky Lynch.

