Top WWE star vomited backstage; still wrestled The Judgment Day member at live event

A top WWE Superstar has revealed that he vomited mere seconds before his match against a member of The Judgment Day tonight.

Cody Rhodes took on Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing Match at tonight's WWE live event emanating from Place Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In the end, The American Nightmare picked up a huge win over Priest.

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter soon after and revealed that he vomited backstage about 30 seconds before the match.

"Fun fact/and an overshare - I vomited what felt like half my body weight 30 seconds before my music hit ha Thank you Montreal for lifting me up to be able to fight!" Cody Rhodes shared.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhodes' tweet left many fans concerned, as can be seen in the replies. Cody is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling today, and many fans are speculating that he will headline WrestleMania once again next year. Rhodes is still hell-bent on finishing the story and defeating Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief was victorious over The American Nightmare in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

Here's hoping Cody Rhodes is doing well. Sportskeeda Wrestling will share more updates on Rhodes' well-being as and when they are available.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes headline WrestleMania again? Sound off in the comments section below!