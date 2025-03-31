Top WWE star vows to never speak to former tag team partner again

Judging by a top WWE name's recent post aimed at her former ally, it seems the duo will never go back to being friends again. Naomi made it clear to a fan that she won't even speak to Jade Cargill if she sees her in hell someday.

Naomi and Jade Cargill have been feuding on SmackDown for quite some time now. It all started when Cargill made her big return at Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked Naomi inside the hellish structure. It was later revealed that Naomi was the one who had attacked Cargill last year on an episode of SmackDown.

The two women have been feuding on social media as well. A fan recently told Naomi that she should become friends with Cargill again. She responded with the following statement, hinting that she will never talk to Cargill again:

"I wouldn’t even speak to her if I saw her in hell⚠️."

What did Bianca Belair say after Jade Cargill's WWE return?

Cargill's return at WWE Elimination Chamber saw her attack Naomi in a shocking visual. A helpless Bianca Belair couldn't do anything but watch the vicious attack on her friend. Belair said the following during the Elimination Chamber post-show:

“I was so confused,” Bianca Belair said. “Honestly, I was very confused. I feel like I still need answers for that. I didn’t understand what was happening. Naomi and I, we were very sure that Liv [Morgan] did that, and Naomi pushed to me that Liv and Raquel did that. But when I got back from my match, Naomi wasn’t there because she was stretchered out, and Jade wasn’t there." (H/T WrestleZone)

It seems like Triple H is planning to have Cargill and Naomi battle it out in a massive singles match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Fans can't wait to see these two female stars beat the tar out of each other on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

