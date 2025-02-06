Top WWE star did not want Lyra Valkyria to win Women's Intercontinental Championship

WWE closed last year by crowning the inaugural Women's United States Champion in Chelsea Green, who defeated Michin in the tournament finals. This year opened with Lyra Valkyria defeating Dakota Kai to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. It was just revealed why one of the longest-tenured superstars wanted another secondary RAW champion.

Adam Pearce unveiled the Women's Intercontinental Championship in late November, and a 12-woman tournament began on December 2. Valkyria won the first-round Triple Threat over Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega, then defeated IYO SKY in the semi-finals. Kai beat Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance in the first round, then Zoey Stark in the semis. The senior-most tournament competitor was Natalya. She worked a Triple Threat with Alba Fyre and SKY, who lost to the eventual champion in the semi-finals.

The Queen of Harts was rooting for the Captain of Team Kick to become the inaugural Women's IC Champion, not The Lady of the Opera. Natalya recently spoke with The Toronto Sun to reiterate the importance of finding the right storyline.

The 25-year veteran believes the new championship will open many stories for the division. She revealed why she wanted Kai to win the eight-minute finals on the second RAW Netflix episode, not Valkyria.

"Now that we have this new Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW, I think it's going to open up so many stories for the women, including myself. So, that I am very, very excited about. Although... although, I will say I was pulling for Dakota because Dakota hasn't won a singles championship yet in WWE," Natalya said. [From 18:09 to 18:29]

She continued:

"She never won one in NXT and she hasn't won one on the main roster, so when she and Lyra had this inaugural Women's IC Title match, I just knew how important it was to Dakota. I felt like every time, she almost gets kind of close to the big one, and it just doesn't happen for her. So, I felt like it resonated with me because I can totally relate to that, you know?" Natalya said. [From 18:30 to 18:56]

Valkyria has not defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship. WWE has teased Ivy Nile as her first challenger, suggesting a rematch of Valkyria's tournament win over Nile on NXT in March 2023.

Lyra Valkyria set for next week's WWE RAW

Next Monday's WWE RAW will continue The Road to WrestleMania 41, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Below is the updated lineup:

Charlotte Flair will appear live

AJ Styles returns after joining the RAW roster

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

The Elimination Chamber qualifier will mark Lyra Valkyria's first standard match since becoming the Women's Intercontinental Championship on January 13. She did enter the Royal Rumble last weekend, entering fourth and going 16:13 until she was eliminated second by Ivy Nile. Valkyria had no eliminations of her own.

