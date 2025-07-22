Top WWE star wants Cody Rhodes to turn heel by attacking him

Cody Rhodes is quite possibly WWE's biggest babyface at present. Top WWE Superstar R-Truth says he once pitched an idea for Rhodes to turn heel.The American Nightmare has been a good guy ever since returning to WWE in 2022. He headlined three consecutive WrestleManias from 2023 to 2025 and is one of the biggest superstars in the company today.In an interview on The Wrestling Classic, WWE veteran R-Truth aka Ron Killings said he pitched an idea for a heel turn to Cody Rhodes. Here's what Truth said:“He had a thing of, you know, ‘when the time is right… you get beat up and you tag me and I’ll turn on you. I told him, ‘Bro, if you want the world mad at you, turn on me, dog. I dare you.'” [H/T Wrestling News]Cody Rhodes talks about a potential heel turnRhodes recently appeared on Busted Open and discussed fans on social media speculating about a potential heel turn for him somewhere down the line. Here's what he said in response:“One thing I noticed about that (heel turn conversation), it only really exists on X. And it’s deep, the discussion. It’s a deep discussion and I don’t even ... yeah, you never say never in wrestling but, plenty of people in wrestling have got the capacity for the light and the dark but, I don’t know. I don’t know if we’re on that road in the time I have left within my time in wrestling. Who knows though?” [H/T SI] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCody has been selling a large amount of merchandise for WWE as a babyface and boasts a massive fan following among kids. A lengthy run for him as a cold, calculated heel would undoubtedly make for interesting television, if Triple H can come up with a good story with a satisfying ending.