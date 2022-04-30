Top WWE star wants to face Roman Reigns again seven years after their last TV singles match

Randy Orton would like to face Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match on WWE television for the first time in almost seven years.

Reigns defeated Orton at SummerSlam 2014 to record the biggest singles victory of his career up until that point. Their most recent televised one-on-one match against each other took place on the May 4, 2015, episode of RAW, which ended in a no-contest.

Speaking at a press conference during WWE’s UK tour, The Viper made it clear that he wants to revisit his rivalry with Reigns.

“Roman is at the top of that list as far as guys that know what they’re doing,” Orton said. “I’d love to be out there with him again, yeah, for sure.” [27:43-27:52]

Randy Orton is set to team up with Drew McIntyre and Riddle against Roman Reigns and The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. It is currently unclear which superstar is next in line to challenge for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Randy Orton's thoughts on Roman Reigns' family

From Reigns and The Rock to The Usos and Yokozuna, the Anoa’i wrestling family has produced several WWE all-time greats.

As a third-generation performer himself, Orton appreciates how members of the legendary family can make wrestling look so easy at times.

“Those Samoans, man… it’s in their blood.” Orton continued, “The Usos too. They have just a knack, like earlier when I was explaining how some of those guys come up from NXT and there’s little aspects that they don’t grasp, they don’t understand what they’re doing, the art of selling and everything. I feel like out of the womb those Samoans just know, and I’m not exaggerating.” [27:16-27:43]

According to wrestling stats database Cagematch.net, Orton has faced Reigns five times in televised WWE singles matches. The Tribal Chief won two of those encounters, while the other three resulted in no-contests.

