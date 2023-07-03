Top WWE star wants to main event WrestleMania Night 2 for the first time ever

Since 2020, WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, has changed its format, with the show being presented over two days in the weekend as opposed to just one night.

Whilst this offers the chance for more superstars to main event the show of shows on night 1, the overall consensus amongst fans is that the second night is the bigger main event out of the two.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Becky Lynch recently said that she is determined to main event WrestleMania Sunday at some point in the future.

"I suppose there’s always the want to main-event WrestleMania again, and now WrestleMania has a new format, it is two nights,” Becky Lynch said. “So it would be nice to be the first woman to main-event the second night of WrestleMania. Now we’ve got new women’s titles, so I want to win both of them." (H/T WrestleZone)

Becky Lynch is no stranger to making history on the Grandest Stage of Them All, with her being the first woman to ever win the main event of WrestleMania back in 2019.

Becky Lynch sends a warning to a top WWE star

Last week on RAW, the Irishwoman interacted with the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, in a backstage segment.

Ahead of Money In The Bank, Becky Lynch sent a message to Rhea Ripley on social media, with The Man eying firmly on The Eradicator's title.

"Okay I lied. I had to teach the dopes a lesson tonight too! Oh, and hi Rhea Ripley. See ya soon, Champ. #WWERaw," she wrote.

Despite the fact that Becky did not leave Money In The Bank with the briefcase this past Saturday, WWE fans are still clamoring to see her and Ripley battle for the Women's World Championship further down the line.

