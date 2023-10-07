Top WWE star wins first televised singles match in six months; pins Rey Mysterio

A WWE Superstar just won his first televised singles match in nearly six months by defeating Rey Mysterio.

Bobby Lashley's previous televised singles win came on an episode of Monday Night RAW on April 17, 2023. On that edition, he defeated Austin Theory via Disqualification. On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Lashley took on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match.

The All Mighty picked up a huge win over the former World Heavyweight Champion. This was Lashley's first televised singles win in WWE in six long months.

Bobby Lashley is set to collide with Rey Mysterio once again

At Fastlane 2023, Lashley will team up with the Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team match against Latino World Order. Lashley would love to carry over his momentum to Fastlane and defeat Rey Mysterio once again.

Lashley recently formed an alliance with the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The former WWE Champion had the following to say about the same while speaking with 100.7 The Bay:

“I know what I’m capable of doing and I have a lot left in the tank to win another WWE Championship and win a Tag Team Championship. I have enough in the tank for all of these different areas, but I just wanted to bring some people that I felt were deserving and I watched the Street Profits for a while and those guys are extremely talented and they just need the right, the right help. Maybe just the allies in our business allies are very important and to be an ally for these guys. I think that these guys can just do some incredible things in this business.” [H/T Wrestling News]

WWE Fastlane is almost on the horizon. It remains to be seen what will happen when Lashley and Mysterio come face-to-face again at the Premium Live Event.

