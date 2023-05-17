Top WWE star "would have loved" a match with The Undertaker 

No WWE Superstar has arguably had a more significant impact on the business than The Undertaker, with The Deadman's career spanning more than 30 years.

During his time in the company, Taker went one-on-one with many generations' biggest stars, such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

One star who never got to go one-on-one with him was Omos, who recently spoke about his admiration for The Phemom while speaking to DC101.

"Obviously The Undertaker. Oh my goodness! I would have loved to get in the ring with him. I would have loved to get in the ring with him and get to share the ring with him and just be in there." (H/T EWrestling News)

In 2020, The Demon of Death Valley wrestled his last ever match as he defeated AJ Styles in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker gave Omos permission to use one of his iconic moves

In his prime, The Phenom's signature moves were a huge part of his character, with the Tombstone, The Hells Gate submission, and The Last Ride all synonymous with his persona.

However, since retiring, his signature snake eyes big boot combo has been adopted by Omos. During an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 7-foot star revealed that The Undertaker gave him permission to use his iconic move.

"I've seen him do the Snake Eyes and Big Boot. I don't want to take his famous moves. I think the right guy can do that. But with his permission, I was able to, so, you know, way to honor [the] people who I truly look up to." (H/T Chirs Van Vliet)

Having only been wrestling in the WWE since 2019, the company has already put Omos in some big spots, having already faced top stars like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at recent editions of WrestleMania.

