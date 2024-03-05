Top WWE stars to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Titles next week after their victory on RAW

The Kabuki Warriors' next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship were revealed on RAW after Kayden Carter and Katana Chance's match against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

The current titleholders, Asuka and Kairi Sane are set to defend their titles on NXT Roadblock tomorrow night against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. The champions showed up on the red brand this week, along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Collectively known as Damage CTRL, the group was present ringside during the women's tag team match.

Kayden Carter and Shayna Baszler started things off in the ring. The two stars went back and forth, and the former managed to take on Baszler and Stark in a 2-on-1 situation.

Later on, The Queen of Spades was hit with a Frankensteiner while her partner ate a Superkick and was on the receiving end of a double-team finishing move. Shayna Baszler made the save, and Zoey Stark pinned Chance to win the match for her team.

After the bout, Dakota Kai got in the ring and told them that after The Kabuki Warriors defended their Women's Tag Team Championship on NXT Roadblock, they would give Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark their title match on RAW next week.

