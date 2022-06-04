Top WWE Superstar admits she was nervous before major match against Becky Lynch

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently opened up about her imposter syndrome and how it has made being in the spotlight more difficult.

Belair won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch and will now defend her title against both Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match at the Hell in a Cell event.

Speaking on After the Bell with Corey Graves, The EST of WWE mentioned that she has been suffering from imposter syndrome and recently learned the term for the issue. She detailed what the syndrome is and said that despite accomplishing so much in her career, she always questions herself.

“So I deal with imposter syndrome. I just recently learned the term for it. I had these feelings of everybody saying I’m good, and I’m accomplishing all of these things, but I still feel like I’m learning and I’m always questioning myself".

Belair added that she was more anxious at this year's WrestleMania against Lynch than the one she main-evented last year against Sasha Banks.

“Even before Wrestlemania this year, I thought, ‘Oh, I main-evented WrestleMania last year. I’m not going to be nervous.’ I was more nervous at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch then I was the year before because I’m always dealing with imposter syndrome. I never knew the word for it until recently when I started reading about my feelings. They say top elite athletes, actors, and people in our profession all deal with impostor syndrome. So, all the time, I’m trying to prove like, ‘No, I know what I’m doing. I know what I’m doing.’ I’m always telling myself, ‘Get rid of that imposter syndrome’, and you just have to be confident.” (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Bianca Belair has admitted that she wants to be in the same spot as Becky Lynch and The Four Horsewomen

Bianca Belair has made it clear that she wants to be in the same spot as The Four Horsewomen.

During the same interview, the RAW Women's Champion mentioned that she wishes to reach the level of women like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

Belair praised the Four Horsewomen and mentioned how much they have achieved a lot in their respective careers. She added:

“You have the Four Horsewomen, who have done these amazing things and broken so many barriers and glass ceilings,” Belair said. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, you guys don’t have to go anywhere, but you gotta move over, make some room for me because I have arrived.’”

WIth the premium live event fast approaching, it will be interesting to see whether or not Bianca Belair retains her title at HIAC.

What are your thoughts on imposter syndrome? Who do you think will leave Hell in a Cell as RAW Women's Champion? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

