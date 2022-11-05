Top WWE Superstar attacks Brock Lesnar after unexpected match finish at Crown Jewel 2022

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley in a quick but highly physical encounter at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Since making his shocking return to Monday Night RAW a couple of weeks ago and costing Bobby Lashley his United States Championship, The Beast Incarnate has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with the All Mighty.

Last week, both men engaged in another vicious brawl that caused the entire WWE locker, including Triple H, to come out and separate the two men. Therefore, a match was set up at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Bobby didn't wait for the match to start and attacked Brock Lesnar during his entrance, spearing him. The former United States Champion then sent The Beast into the ring and speared him again as Lesnar rolled out. Lashley continued to follow Lesnar and speared him through the barricade.

The former WWE Champion then sent Lesnar back into the ring and speared him again but couldn't get the win. Brock fought back with a couple of German Suplexes and followed it up with an F-5 but couldn't put the All Mighty away.

Lashley put up a dominant showing when he countered one of Brock Lesnar's F-5 with a spinebuster and followed it up with The Hurt Lock.

Just as it looked like The Beast was fading, he used the turnbuckle to his advantage and pushed himself back, thereby falling on Lashley and pinning him.

Now, with the score between these two men at one a piece, it remains to be seen if fans will get to witness a rubber match between them.

