Top WWE Superstar believes his match at WrestleMania 39 "could’ve been better" 

WrestleMania 39 was arguably one of the best iterations of the historic WWE event in recent history. However, one top star who was not happy with the direction of his match was Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior faced off against Drew McIntyre and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in a hard-hitting triple-threat match that left many fans' jaws on the floor.

Despite the incredible fanfare surrounding the match, the former World Heavyweight Champion recently told the Metro that he wanted his Brawling Brutes teammates Butch and Ridge Holland to be an integral part of the contest.

"I’ve always tried to get the boys involved, there’s just a lot of creative stuff that’s out of my hands,’ he admitted. ‘They kinda got sidelined on that, which shouldn’t have been the case." Sheamus added: "‘Sitting on the sidelines, especially when you’re passionate and you know you’re talented and you know you can go, there’s nothing more frustrating. It could’ve been better!" [H/T Metro]

Since their epic showdown at WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre has not been seen on either RAW or SmackDown, with many now questioning his future with WWE.

Latest on WWE's plans to add a new member to Imperium

Over the past year, the trio of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci has been one of the most dominant forces in the entire company.

Recently there have been reports suggesting that company higher-ups may be considering adding NXT star Ilka Dragunov to the faction. However, Xero News has stated that the "talk of Ilja Dragunov joining Imperium has gone quiet recently."

Currently, the company boasts many factions, including, The Brawling Brutes, The Judgment Day, Imperium, The O.C., The New Day, Indus Sher, and Latino World Order. With all these multi-man teams, the possibility of introducing a set of trios titles has never been more plausible.

