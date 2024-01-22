Top WWE Superstar counts herself alongside Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and others as "Iron Women" of the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Natalya was recently featured on a prestigious list alongside Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. She has now reacted to it with a two-word message.

The Queen of Harts is among the most experienced performers in the WWE women's division and is known for her extraordinary in-ring abilities. The 41-year-old superstar is also active on all her social media handles, interacting with fans.

On Instagram, Sportskeeda Wrestling recently shared a graphic mentioning the female stars who spent the longest cumulative time in the women's Royal Rumble match. The list featured top names like Ripley, Morgan, Flair, Natalya, and Belair.

Natalya reacted to the abovementioned post on her Instagram Story and called the group of stars the "iron women" of the Royal Rumble match.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram Story below:

WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about sharing the ring with Ronda Rousey

WWE Superstar Natalya recently reflected on her gauntlet match with Ronda Rousey at a live event.

On Twitter, Natalya said she and The Baddest Woman on the Planet first had a gauntlet match at a house show, and within an hour, the duo went on to compete in a title bout for a taped show.

The Canadian star added how glad she was to have that match with Rousey, as the latter trusted her during the bout:

"We did the gauntlet match first for the live show. And then an hour later did the title match with Ronda for the taped show. I’m so proud of that match with Ronda because we did it on the fly and she trusted me so much. Meant the world❤️," Natalya wrote.

It will be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for The Queen of Harts.

