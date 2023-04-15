Top WWE Superstar is looking to make a jump to Hollywood - Reports

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is reportedly looking to make a jump to Hollywood soon.

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 last year and has been on a roll since. He has been involved in several high-profile matches and is currently one of the most over-stars in the company.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Cody Rhodes could be headed to Hollywood. Rhodes was in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 and sources close to the situation claim that he had some meetings regarding potential roles in film and television.

There was even discussion of him being linked to or interested in the Johnny Cage role in the Mortal Kombat movie, which The Miz has also been angling for. There were also reportedly discussions for Rhodes to be involved in the upcoming Zelda movie.

This won't be the first Rhodes will be involved in a Hollywood project. The American Nightmare had appeared on seven episodes of Arrow as well as an episode of Warehouse 13. He's also made appearances on Go Big Show, Rhodes To The Top, and WAGS Atlanta.

EC3 believes Cody Rhodes' WWE rise felt artificial

Ever since returning to the company, Rhodes' star has been on a meteoric rise. Despite spending months on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle injury, Rhodes still returned to win the men's Royal Rumble match.

He then went on to headline WrestleMania 39 in one of the most highly anticipated main events in the show's history.

However, EC3 spoke about Rhodes' WWE rise on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Outlaws where he stated that his rise felt artificial.

"The feud was, as you said, short. It didn't have a ton of build. It seemed artificial, Cody's rise. But you watch that match, you watch that crowd, how much The Bloodline has been on fire. People immediately become stars working with them, so they are making new stars within this process. So the want for Cody to win is legitimate. So it's the best decision they could have made," said EC3. [2:14 to 2:45]

Cody Rhodes is next slated to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash in another high-profile match for the American Nightmare.

