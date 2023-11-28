Top WWE Superstar to make announcement, RAW plans revealed for tonight

WWE has announced more segments for tonight's loaded post-Survivor Series edition of RAW from Nashville, Tennessee.

It was just revealed that Cody Rhodes is promising an announcement for the WWE Universe on tonight's RAW. Rhodes tagged the USA Network in a follow-up tweet.

"What could it be? @USANetwork," he wrote.

A spoiler note on the Rhodes announcement can be found below.

It was previously confirmed that CM Punk and Randy Orton will return to RAW tonight to continue the buzz from their Survivor Series comebacks. WWE has now confirmed that Punk will address the fans on tonight's show.

Furthermore, BWE has reported the following spoiler plans for tonight's RAW:

Big opening segment with Randy Orton

The six-team Turmoil match to determine #1 contenders to Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day

Cody Rhodes' next step and Royal Rumble announcement

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark

Seth Rollins segment

Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defend against Natalya and Tegan Nox

Dominik Mysterio gets a returning opponent

CM Punk segment

