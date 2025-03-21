  • home icon
Top WWE Superstar makes an interesting championship-related offer to Randy Orton for WrestleMania 41

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 21, 2025 19:36 GMT
Randy Orton (Image Credits: Sony Liv)

Randy Orton received an interesting offer from his arch-rival and top WWE Superstar, Kevin Owens. Owens apologized to Orton and suggested the two should go after the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The WWE Tag Team Championship recently changed hands. On last week's SmackDown, The Street Profits defeated DIY to win the title. The SmackDown tag team division already consists of other talented teams including, former champions Motor City Machine Guns.

Owens emerged during the opening segment of SmackDown and suggested that the past remains in the past. He wanted the two former friends to forget their differences and go after the tag team title.

Unfortunately for Kevin Owens, his goal of becoming a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion was quickly turned down by Randy Orton. Instead, The Viper challenged his former tag team partner to a match at WrestleMania 41. He wants to kick Owens' head off of his shoulders.

Kevin Owens is a former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He won the titles with Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 by defeating The Usos. Meanwhile, Randy Orton has also held tag team gold throughout his career. He is a former WWE World Tag Team Champion with Edge, a former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Matt Riddle, and a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper.

The vision of Owens and Orton winning the tag team championship isn't turning into a reality anytime soon. However, expect them to cross paths in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Debottam Saha
