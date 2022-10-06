"I feel like there is a double standard" - Top WWE Superstar mocks Liv Morgan by calling her 'Inspiring Babyface'

Liv Morgan was recently called out by Ronda Rousey, who mocked her actions from last week's SmackDown.

Morgan has been feuding with Rousey since the former cashed in on the latter to secure the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2022. Last week, the champion confronted The Rowdy One, which led to an all-out brawl between the two rivals.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey reflected on her recent segment and detailed the apparent double standards surrounding The Miracle Kid.

"I feel like there is a double standard that everybody else can attack me from behind, they hit me with bats and this other stuff. And oh like Liv, commendable, inspiring babyface and I'm like what the hell. I can't even be a heel when I'm a heel." (From 10:16 to 10:36)

Ronda Rousey also spoke about how the WWE Universe treated her as a heel even when she was a face and how they appreciated Morgan attacking her with a bat.

Liv Morgan is set to face Ronda Rousey for the third time in 2022

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan broke out as a singles superstar when she feuded with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. After failing to capture the title, she began teaming up with Rhea Ripley, only to get betrayed by her.

In July, she became Ms. Money in the Bank and cashed her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two faced each other for the second time at SummerSlam, where Morgan retained her title.

However, fans were disappointed by the controversial finish to the match and Liv Morgan's 'weak' portrayal as a champion. Two weeks ago, The Miracle Kid challenged Ronda Rousey to an Extreme Rules Match.

The two will face each other for the third time with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line this weekend. It will be interesting to see which star will prevail on October 8.

