Top WWE Superstar opens up about Triple H's new regime

Triple H's new WWE regime shocked fans across the globe as no one saw Vince McMahon stepping down from his creative duties. Recently, current United States Champion Rey Mysterio gave his honest opinion of the new regime that came into power from last year's SummerSlam.

Triple H's new regime brought several changes to the promotion, arguably improving the quality of weekly shows and monthly premium live events over the past year at WWE. However, the new regime has also made a mistake or two over the past few months, and fans have voiced their concerns.

Last year, it was Triple H who allowed Rey Mysterio to move to Friday Night SmackDown from RAW after an assault from Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Speaking on The MMA Hour, the Master of 619 gave his honest opinion on the new regime. Check it out:

"He was part of the roster. So, he understands what we do and go through and I don't think they could have picked a better person to take that role. You know, he's been doing incredible. You know, from the whole writing team and him and whoever the final person that gives the authorization to say that's a go. He's been doing really really good and to a certain extent we would have times when things were changed last minute, right now everything is flowing very smooth, very very smooth and its' a good atmosphere." [2:19:50 - 2:20:35]

Triple H recently introduced General Managers for WWE RAW and SmackDown

Earlier this year, Triple H appeared on Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 39, where he made the blockbuster announcement of the return of the annual WWE Draft.

The landscape of the company was changed following the annual WWE Draft, where stars and champions found a new home. He also introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship for the brand that didn't get Roman Reigns.

Last week, Hunter returned to the brand and promoted Adam Pearce, who was managing both brands for a while. He became the official General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis to the WWE Universe and made him the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown. Aldis then introduced Kevin Owens as the traded superstar who hit Dominik Mysterio with a Stunner.

