Top WWE Superstar pens down a heartwarming message for her mother on her birthday

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez sent out a heartwarming message to her mother on her birthday.

Perez made her WWE Main Event debut back on May 11, as she faced Emma in a losing effort. Although Perez qualified for the first round of the tournament by defeating Jacy Jayne, she eventually lost to Tiffany Stratton in the semi finals. In the next episode, Perez was attacked by Blair Davenport, who came out as a masked personality.

Eventually, at The Great American Bash, Perez successfully defeated Davenport in a Weapons Wild Match. Perez then went on to defeat Kiana James at night 1 of Halloween Havoc in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal; Devils Playground Match.

Taking to social media, Perez recently penned down a heartfelt note for her mother on the occasion of her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the best & hottest mom eva!!! I love you to infinity, thank you for absolutely everything (emoji) @girl_boss_mom_."

Check out a screengrab of Roxanne Perez's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez sent out a warning to her rival Kiana James

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently sent out a warning to her arch-rival Kiana James.

While speaking in a post-match backstage interview, Perez mentioned how James' interference had cost her the match against Lash Legend. She continued as she said that she was disappointed because James had been taking away all her opportunities to win the NXT Women's Championship.

"I'm p***ed off. I'm p***ed off, that's exactly how I feel, because every single time that I get an opportunity, that I get an inch closer to getting back that NXT Women's Championship, Kiana James has to come on in and take it from me."

Perez further stated that she would make sure that she takes James out in the near future, and become the next NXT Women's Champion.

"Kiana has had it out for me since the day that we got signed together. Why? Because I became Breakout Tournament winner, she didn't. I became Iron Survivor, she didn't. I became NXT Women's Champion, and she didn't. And that's supposed to be my fault? No, what's going to be my fault is when I take her out for good." (0:13- 0:58)

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Roxanne Perez in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.