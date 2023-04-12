Top WWE Superstar praises Triple H's recent booking of him

As WWE's head of creative, Triple H has looked to boost the popularity of many stars. One performer who feels he has thrived under The Game's leadership is Chad Gable.

The former Olympian has always been praised for his great athletic work. His skills as an entertainer and three-dimensional character have only really come into the fray since Hunter took over the creative responsibilities in the company.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the former RAW Tag Team Champion looked back upon how he had been presented under the guidance of The King of Kings.

"I think the way that Hunter’s used me over the past 8-9 months allowed me to show everybody what I can do technically. Also on the character side of things, and what that does I think in the long term is earn the respect of fans because they sniff that out and its not just the thing where ‘oh yeah he’s a great wrestler, no, he’s also entertaining us in the meantime.’" From 7:13 to 7:38.

Last week at WrestleMania 39, Chad Gable had one of the standout moments of the entire event as he was able to hit the 300-plus pound Braun Strowman with his signature rolling German Suplex.

Triple H reacts to a top WWE Superstar re-signing with the company

One top performer who has impressed many fans over the past 12 months is Logan Paul. The Maverick committed his future to the company earlier this week after signing a new contract.

Following the announcement, Triple H took to social media as he reacted to Logan Paul's decision to remain a WWE Superstar.

"A proven Superstar on the biggest stage. Can't wait to see what's next for @LoganPaul." tweeted The Game

Despite having his doubters, Logan Paul has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best performers in the company, including Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Roman Reigns.

