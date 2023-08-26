Top WWE Superstar promises to "take back" title from Rey Mysterio at Payback

Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship for the third time in his WWE career. The legendary luchador took the title from Austin Theory when he stepped in for his fellow LWO member Santos Escobar in the match.

The former United States Champion faced LA Knight to earn the opportunity to meet Mysterio for the title. However, Theory won the number one contender's match on WWE SmackDown last week only after The Miz distracted Knight.

This week's edition of the blue brand featured Grayson Waller in a singles match against Rey Mysterio. Even though Theory tried to distract the champion, Escobar came to his mentor's aid, allowing Mysterio to triumph over Waller.

On last night's SmackDown, WWE announced that Austin Theory will face the Hall of Famer for the United States Championship on September 2 at Payback 2023.

Followed by the announcement, the 26-year-old star took to Twitter to send a warning to Mysterio. Theory asserted that at Payback PLE, he would take his US title back from the legendary luchador.

"Sep 2nd I take back what is mine🚀 #payback," he wrote.

Check out Theory's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during this week's WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and Hall of Famer Terry Funk. Chief Content Officer Triple H scrapped the original plans and decided to honor the two WWE fallen stars on the show.

As mentioned earlier, Mysterio faced Waller in a one-on-one match; he left no stone unturned to pay his respect to The Eater of the Worlds. During the bout, the 48-year-old legend remembered the former Universal Champion by some of his wrestling moves.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio took out his opponent with a Bray Wyatt-inspired Clothesline & Senton. Indeed, the late star's moves delivered by Mysterio were adored by the WWE Universe.

Only time will tell if Austin Theory can take back his US title from the legendary luchador at Payback 2023.

Do you think Theory will be the new United States Champion after September 2? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?