"If she’s worth it or not"- Top WWE Superstar puts Liv Morgan on notice ahead of her SmackDown Women's Championship defense 

WWE star Shayna Baszler sent out a warning to Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle.

The Queen of Spades will face Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming premium live event in Cardiff, Wales.

Speaking to the New York Post, Baszler mentioned that people will get to know if Morgan is worthy of being a champion or not after their showdown at Clash at the Castle.

“We’re going to know at the end of Clash at the Castle if she’s worth it or not,” Baszler said. “And that’s outside of the title. That’s Liv being in the ring with me. That’s a sports story that’s always been told. Are these guys good enough? Can these guys beat the Yankees? The USA hockey versus Russia. Can she do it? Those are maybe bad examples because USA ends up winning and I’m gonna smoke Liv.” [H/T- NYPost]

Shayna Baszler revealed why she didn't destroy Liv Morgan's arm

Shayna Baszler recently gave reasoning on why she didn't destroy Liv Morgan's arm completely on SmackDown.

While having a conversation with Megan Morant on SmackDown's Lowdown, The Queen of Spades mentioned that she didn't want to destroy Morgan's arm because of their upcoming clash.

Baszler also added that it was her strategy to not hurt Morgan on SmackDown, but she will definitely destroy her in Wales:

"I am sick and tired of everyone accusing me of not pulling the trigger or restraint or however you wanna word it, okay? What I did tonight was strategic. I need Liv Morgan to be medically okay in Cardiff. Okay, as much as I relish in the sound of tearing people's limbs off like when you pull the turkey leg off at Thanksgiving, that will be so much sweeter when I'm walking out with her limb and the title, at the same time, at Clash at the Castle. That wasn't restraint, that was strategy. I need Liv in Cardiff and now I made sure she's gonna be there. Watch me." [From 4:06 - 4:50]

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi