"I have a crush on that lady" - Top WWE Superstar reacts to fan's Bianca Belair t-shirt

WWE recently shared a video of an adorable interaction between top RAW Superstar Montez Ford and a young fan wearing a Bianca Belair t-shirt.

Montez Ford is married to RAW Women's Champion Belair in real life. The couple are supportive of each other on and off-screen. The Street Profits member never misses a chance to hype up the EST of WWE, and his latest video went viral on Instagram.

Ford spotted a young fan sporting a Bianca Belair t-shirt and immediately decided to interact with them. After fist-bumping, Ford handed one of the trademark red cups and said,

"I have a crush on the lady on your t-shirt."

The video was well-received by fans on social media, receiving over a million views. Belair commented on the Instagram reel "OMGGGG," followed by four heart eye emojis. Fans labeled the gesture as "pure and organic," hailing the real-life relationship between the two stars.

The Street Profits recently defeated The Usos in a championship contenders match. Thus, Ford and Dawkins are now set to challenge The Bloodline members for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair's next title match confirmed

Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line at Money in the Bank 2022 in a match against Rhea Ripley. Earlier this month, The Nightmare defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop in a Fatal For Way Match to win the championship opportunity.

Ripley is currently part of the Judgment Day faction on RAW. The group intends to bring their targets to justice on the red brand. Judgment Day, including Ripley and Damian Priest, recently betrayed their former leader Edge and replaced him with Finn Balor.

Interestingly, the stable members characteristically help each other in their individual battles. Thus, Balor and Priest are expected to play a role in Ripley's title feud with Belair, especially after they featured in a promo directed at the RAW Women's Champion on last week's episode.

