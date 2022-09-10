"I know what's gonna happen"- Top WWE Superstar reacts to Scarlett Bordeaux's prediction

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross spoke about the predictions that Scarlett Bordeaux has made regarding his future in the company.

On the August 5th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Kross, alongside his wife Bordeaux, made an unexpected return to the company. He attacked Drew McIntyre at the end of the episode.

Kross was recently interviewed by Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Espanol. He mentioned that Scarlett has already predicted a lot of things in her life and she has never been wrong about them. The SmackDown Superstar added that he is going to be a champion in the near future:

"Scarlett has shown me the future several times in her lives together and she has never been wrong," said Kross. "Scarlett says that the card says that I'll be the champion, how, when, and where just tune in and you'll see. You can better find out that way, but I know what's gonna happen, I've seen it."(12:55- 13:18)

Karrion Kross on why he never spoke about having a match with Roman Reigns in WWE

Since making his return, Karrion Kross has had his eyes on the WWE Championship.

In continuation of the same interview, Karrion mentioned that he has always wanted to have a match with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. He said that some things never happen if they are said aloud publicly:

"When I was leaving NXT the first time, and coming to the main roster, my goal was to compete against Roman Reigns," added Kross. "I wanted to be very careful how I wanted to talk about that publicly, because sometimes when you say what you wanna do, publicly, it will never happen."

Kross also added that he wants to face Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton down the road:

"People would ask me, 'Do you wanna wrestle Goldberg, do you wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar, do you wanna wrestle Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton?' Yes, across the boards," he continued. "But I would never ever talk about Roman Reigns because I didn't want him to know I was coming." [8:56-9:34]

