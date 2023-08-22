Top WWE Superstar recently hinted at WWE run coming to an end

A major WWE name has hinted that her company run might end soon. The star sent out a tweet a couple of weeks back that seemed to indicate that her time in the company, or even in wrestling, might be over soon. Asuka, who is 41 years old, sent the message several weeks back.

The Empress' reign as champion ended at SummerSlam recently, where Bianca Belair defeated her and Charlotte Flair to become the champion. While Belair later lost it to IYO SKY thanks to the Money in the Bank briefcase, the women's title picture on RAW is very open.

Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair are all still in contention, with IYO SKY as the champion and supported by Bayley.

When she sent the star's tweet, it filled the fans' minds with quite a lot of doubts. While it was not a confirmation, it was hinted that her time with WWE might end.

She said her journey would continue for a bit longer but end.

"This journey of mine will continue for a little while longer. Just a little more... little more... 👋 It's more precious time than ever."

Expand Tweet

Now, it remains to be seen if Asuka chooses to continue in WWE or if she decides to retire in the next year. As of now, nothing is confirmed.

What do you think this message means? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot