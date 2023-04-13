After making a surprise return to in-ring action earlier this month at WrestleMania 39, WWE commentator and part-time wrestler, Pat McAfee shared some unseen behind-the-scenes footage.

Since September last year, the former NFL punter stepped away from the SmackDown commentary table to join ESPN's College Gameday coverage team, with British star Wade Barrett replacing him on Friday nights.

However, after returning to the booth for a one-off appearance last January at the Royal Rumble, Pat once again shocked WWE fans on April 1st at WrestleMania 39, where he faced The Miz in an impromptu match. Earlier today, the 35-year-old posted behind-the-scenes footage of his return to the ring on social media.

#WrestleMania #TBT Good morning beautiful people..A few weeks ago.. I was offered the opportunity of a lifetime with the @WWE .. and NOBODY was allowed to know a thing about it.Here's a full @EvanFoxy Flick of the Behind The Scenes from the day...

Pat McAfee's most iconic moment in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring took place last year at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Austin Theory in a highly entertaining one-on-one match.

Pat McAfee on his WWE aspirations

Although the former SmackDown commentator has stepped away from a full-time role in the company at the moment, he still has the passion and determination to get back in the ring and behind the commentary table.

Pat McAfee recently sent out a message to his fans on social media stating his intention to return to the company as he wants to one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now.. I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn’t done. My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everything. I still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday. Believe that," wrote McAfee.

A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now..I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn't done.My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everythingI still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday.Believe that.

During his time as the co-commentator on SmackDown, McAfee brought a much-missed level of enthusiasm to the role and a love for the product that also seemingly reinvigorated longtime announcer Michael Cole's passion for the mic.

