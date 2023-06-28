Top WWE Superstar's family member has beef with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns won't be happy with Teil Rhodes' latest comments about him during a recent interview.

The Tribal Chief beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. It took quite a lot on Reigns' part to defeat Rhodes. Ultimately, Solo Sikoa's interference ended things for The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil recently briefly chatted with John Poz and shared her thoughts on Roman Reigns' victory over Cody at 'Mania. When asked if she has any ill will towards Reigns, here's what she had to say.

"I'm real big on revenge, hurt feelings. It's kind of my thing. So many... Seth, who I think is just phenomenal talent. But, yeah, another Dusty guy that Cody feuded with since he's been back and they've had some incredible trio of matches. But yeah, I definitely have some beef with Roman, for sure," Teil said. [28:24-28:56]

Roman Reigns came incredibly close to losing his titles at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief met Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2. The contest was held for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title and lasted just over 30 minutes.

There were many points during the bout where it felt that Cody would put Reigns down. Unfortunately, The Bloodline's interference was too much for Cody, and he lost the high-stakes match.

Cody Rhodes never got his rematch with Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar attacked him on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. This led to a singles match between the duo at Backlash 2023, which Cody surprisingly won in less than 10 minutes.

The Beast Incarnate exacted revenge on Cody at Night of Champions and picked up a win over him at the event. A rubber match is seemingly on the cards between the two megastars somewhere down the line.

