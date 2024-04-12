Top WWE Superstar seen with Linda and Stephanie McMahon after her surprise return

At WrestleMania 40, Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE. She previously exited the company in late 2023 after Vince McMahon's return.

On Night 2, McMahon kick-started the show and addressed the WWE Universe upon her return. During WrestleMania weekend, she was also seen at the Hall of Fame ceremony alongside her husband, Triple H.

Taking to Instagram, Charlotte Flair shared a series of photos from WrestleMania 40. She was seen alongside Stephanie and her mother, Linda McMahon.

Check out Flair's Instagram post (photo with Linda and Stephanie McMahon on the 5th slide):

Despite missing out on this year's WrestleMania 40, Flair was seen backstage at the show, most notably supporting her husband Andrade. The 34-year-old made his WrestleMania debut, teaming up with Rey Mysterio in a winning effort against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Charlotte Flair commented on Cody Rhodes' victory at WWE WrestleMania 40

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes became the Undisputed WWE Champion.

His colleague and fellow superstar, Charlotte Flair, commented on The American Nightmare's victory. Speaking with ESPN after Rhodes' win, Flair stated that Rhodes believed in himself, which led to his win at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She said:

"I really think his story is just beginning. He’s exactly where he should be. The biggest takeaway is that Cody was here. He went away, he came back. Kind of like Paul Heyman’s speech at the Hall of Fame -- People kept telling him, ‘No, no,’ or things kept failing. That never wavered his confidence. Cody is a testament to knowing your worth. That’s what we need to take away from [WrestleMania XL Sunday]. He believed in himself and he knew that he deserved more. That’s why he walked out WrestleMania 40 as champion," [H/T: Fightful]

Flair is currently sidelined due to an injury she suffered last December on an episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen how long The Queen will be sidelined for.

