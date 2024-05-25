Top WWE Superstar sends out a message after massive loss against Bayley on SmackDown

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently opened up on her social media handle after the massive loss against Bayley on SmackDown in Saudi Arabia this week.

The Role Model and Chelsea Green battled each other in an exciting match on WWE SmackDown. At the beginning of the bout Green was energetic enough and initiated the bout aggressively. Gradually The Role Model began to regain control of the match and with the Rose Plant, she secured the victory. It was an exciting match where Green delivered an impressive performance as well.

Post-match Green took to her social media account and shared a message for the WWE Universe. She penned down a message for the fans all around the world. Green wrote:

"We win even when we don’t 'win.'"

Bayley shared her opinion on the impact of the Queen of the Ring tournament on the women's division

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley opened up on WWE's The Bump and gave her honest opinion on how the tournament has provided a platform for the female superstars.

The WWE Women's Champion asserted that it has been a great opportunity for women and appreciated her fellow performers. She also called for more events like the Queen of the Ring for the female wrestlers to flourish. The Role Model further praised the impressive performances of the women not only on SmackDown but also on recent episodes of RAW as well.

"I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do. This last SmackDown, we had three women’s matches on the show. In a two-hour show, for us, we know how special that is. I really think all the women took the time and really showed them, ‘Okay, this is my one little chance to show what I can do.’ They all killed it. On RAW a couple days ago and on the RAW before, I mean, they’re having some of the best matches."

It will be exhilarating for fans to witness Bayley flourish in the women's division in the upcoming days as her championship reign continues.

