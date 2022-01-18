"The main event of WrestleMania" - Top WWE Superstar sends a message to his "mentor" Vince McMahon after RAW

RAW Superstar Austin Theory had a message for Vince McMahon following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the show's aftermath, Austin Theory was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber backstage. During the conversation, the up-and-coming superstar reflected on his win over Finn Balor, boldly claiming that he made his mentor, Mr. McMahon, proud.

Theory further added that he is currently focusing on the Royal Rumble, and after winning the match, the former NXT sensation will be headlining this year's WrestleMania.

"Did I make my mentor Mr. McMahon proud? Absolutely and guess where I'm going? The Royal Rumble and guess where I'm going after the Royal Rumble? WrestleMania and not only WrestleMania but the main event of WrestleMania. Look I can stand here and talk to you all day but that's not making me any money, that's just wasting my time and all of my time is, oh so priceless. So, this interview is done and I am going to the Royal Rumble," said Theory.

Check out Austin Theory's post-RAW interview backstage, via WWE's official Twitter handle:

On this week's episode of RAW, Vince McMahon and Austin Theory were once again involved in a backstage segment. The WWE Boss was seen telling Theory that if he didn't beat Balor on RAW, he would beat Theory himself and take a selfie to send to his mom.

The match between Theory and Balor saw the former pin Balor with the ATL. In the closing stages of the contest, the former Universal Champion missed the Coupe de Grace and took a dropkick from Theory which eventually led to the win for him.

Austin Theory's current storyline with Vince McMahon has been going on for weeks

Vince McMahon has been mentoring Austin Theory on WWE programming for some time now. The former has previously rewarded Theory with a shot at the WWE Championship after finding out that he stole Cleopatra's Egg on RAW.

On the first episode of Monday Night RAW after WWE Day 1, McMahon also personally announced that Austin Theory would be a part of the men's Royal Rumble match.

Also Read Article Continues below

In recent weeks, Austin Theory has been very impressive on RAW. This will be his first-ever Royal Rumble appearance, and he will look forward to stealing the show.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy