Top WWE Superstar should have taken over when JD McDonagh got injured on RAW, says veteran (Exclusive)

JD McDonagh was involved in a scary situation on WWE RAW as he continued to wrestle despite suffering an injury. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo did not approve of how things turned out, noting that Dominik Mysterio should have taken over in the match.

McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW after weeks of animosity between the two groups. The former ended up hurting himself in the match. However, JD continued to wrestle, which has been criticized by many as he could have made the situation worse.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo noted that Dominik Mysterio should have taken over in the match after JD McDonagh got hurt and finished it by himself as they were anyway slated to lose:

"You got Dominik in there who is a bumping fool. You got the right person in there. Was it worth it? That’s the question you know." [From 20:59 onwards]

It was later revealed that JD McDonagh has suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung during a spot in the match. The WWE star is slated to be out of action for nearly two months.

