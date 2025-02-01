  • home icon
  • WWE
  • JD McDonagh
  • Top WWE Superstar should have taken over when JD McDonagh got injured on RAW, says veteran (Exclusive)

Top WWE Superstar should have taken over when JD McDonagh got injured on RAW, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 01, 2025 08:13 GMT
JD McDonagh suffered an injury on RAW! (Images from McDonagh
JD McDonagh suffered an injury on RAW! (Images from McDonagh's Instagram!)

JD McDonagh was involved in a scary situation on WWE RAW as he continued to wrestle despite suffering an injury. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo did not approve of how things turned out, noting that Dominik Mysterio should have taken over in the match.

McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW after weeks of animosity between the two groups. The former ended up hurting himself in the match. However, JD continued to wrestle, which has been criticized by many as he could have made the situation worse.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo noted that Dominik Mysterio should have taken over in the match after JD McDonagh got hurt and finished it by himself as they were anyway slated to lose:

also-read-trending Trending
"You got Dominik in there who is a bumping fool. You got the right person in there. Was it worth it? That’s the question you know." [From 20:59 onwards]
youtube-cover

It was later revealed that JD McDonagh has suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung during a spot in the match. The WWE star is slated to be out of action for nearly two months.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी