Top WWE Superstar tells Mickie James to be grateful for Royal Rumble comeback

Bayley recently told IMPACT Wrestling's Mickie James that she should be grateful for getting a comeback at this year's Royal Rumble.

WWE left no stone unturned in making this year's Royal Rumble event a must-watch attraction. The Women's Royal Rumble match featured the return of Ronda Rousey, who went on to win the whole thing. The free-for-all also saw James entering in at No.20 and receiving a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

A fan recently asked her if she thinks Bayley is still scared of her. The former WWE Women's Champion responded with a 'yes'.

The Role Model noticed James' tweet and had a fierce in-character response to the same:

"You should just be grateful you got a COMEBACK at this years rumble!!!!!"

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @MickieJames @sethlovebecks You should just be grateful you got a COMEBACK at this years rumble!!!!! @MickieJames @sethlovebecks You should just be grateful you got a COMEBACK at this years rumble!!!!!

Mickie James lasted around 12 minutes in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

James had a good showing in the match and lasted almost 12 minutes. The visual of her coming down to the ring while wearing the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship belt was something fans had never anticipated.

She eliminated former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool and was eventually thrown out by Hall of Famer Lita.

Mickie James was ecstatic while talking with Daily DDT about her Royal Rumble 2022 appearance:

“Yes, it was awesome. It was so awesome, and I think it was awesome on different levels. It was awesome because it was magical and it was groundbreaking and it hadn’t been done in this generation, this modern era of wrestling, it had not been done. It was unforeseeable. People just didn’t believe it, even a possibility,” Mickie said [H/T Daily DDT]

As for Bayley, The Role Model is still on hiatus from WWE TV. She suffered an injury while training at the Performance Center last July. Her fans are pretty excited to see her make a big return soon.

What was your reaction to Mickie James' Royal Rumble 2022 appearance, while being the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion? Do you think she should have been given more time in the match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Kaushik Das