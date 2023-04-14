Top WWE Superstar undefeated for 20 months; last loss was against AJ Styles in 2021

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, The New Day's Xavier Woods is set to face LA Knight.

Woods has been on an impressive winning streak for about 20 months now. His last singles loss came against AJ Styles. On the August 30, 2021, edition of WWE RAW, The Phenomenal One defeated Woods in singles competition.

Interestingly, Woods has yet to lose a singles match since his loss to AJ Styles on RAW two years ago. In a matter of a few hours, Woods will take on LA Knight in a singles match on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Knight will defeat Woods and break his 20-month winning streak.

Xavier Woods has a win over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well

Woods has beaten some of the biggest names in all of WWE during his current winning streak. One of those names is none other than Roman Reigns, the biggest superstar in the company today.

On the November 12, 2021, episode of SmackDown, Woods registered a DQ win over Reigns. While speaking with Simon Miller of WhatCulture, Woods opened up about his big win over The Tribal Chief:

"The fact that I won King of the Ring by defeating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, a former Heavyweight Champion in Jinder Mahal, the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor, and then going on to defeat each of the Usos in singles competition, and then be the only man -- sorry, Seth Rollins, we'll talk about that one but not mine -- I'm the first man to break Roman Reigns' two-year winning streak. People don't talk about it, why? Tell me why. I don't understand why we don't talk about this! I've been killing it. Next year is 20 years in the game." (H/T Fightful)

Fans who are aware of Xavier Woods' incredible streak are bound to watch tonight's episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen if the streak will finally come to an end tonight, or if Woods will register another singles win on the blue brand.

