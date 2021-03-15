Top WWE Superstar wants to face Brock Lesnar in 100-meter race

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar, whether it be in a pro-wrestling match, an MMA fight or even a 100-meter dash.

It's no secret that Bobby Lashley has been clamoring for a match against Brock Lesnar for a long time now. The All Mighty vs The Beast is a match for the ages, and has never happened before. While speaking with TMZ, Lashley had an interesting comment in regards to taking on Brock Lesnar.

Lashley stated that he wants to face Brock Lesnar in any of the above-mentioned forms of competition. Check out his full comments below:

"I'm willing to wrestle, I'm willing to do 100-meter dash, I don't care. I love those big matchups! Brock is one of the biggest things across the sports industry, sports world across the board.

"So if I can have an opportunity to fight Brock or wrestle Brock or do anything against Brock, I'm 100% in and I will be ready. That's all I gotta say about that!"

WWE Champ Bobby Lashley Says He's Down To Fight Brock Lesnar & Wrestle Him Too!! https://t.co/QwMw3MwkTs — TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2021

The idea of Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley in a sprint race is certainly intriguing

Bobby Lashley hasn't shied away from making it clear that he wants Brock Lesnar at any cost. Both men are intimidating and incredibly dangerous when it comes to in-ring outings, and have put down some of the biggest names in all of WWE.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have both done incredibly well in the world of MMA, and that's another factor that makes this match a dream affair. One can sense how badly Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar, looking at his comments with TMZ. Lashley can't wait to go toe-to-toe with The Beast, be it in any kind of competition, including a 100-meter dash.

Not only did Bobby Lashley beat Miz with ease, he got a Champion entrance and is being booked like a legit World Champion.



It's truly the Almighty Era. I LOVE THIS.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mF6cOozLob — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) March 9, 2021

What are your thoughts on the idea of Bobby Lashley taking on Brock Lesnar in a 100-meter dash? Even though it's safe to say that it's never going to happen, would you have been interested in it if WWE had somehow arranged such a contest between these two behemoths? Sound off in the comments!