Top WWE Superstar will manipulate and control Judgment Day members, says ex-employee, and they won't even realize it

Finn Balor revealed The New Judgment Day following WWE SummerSlam. Meanwhile, a former WWE employee has claimed that a top superstar would control and manipulate the faction.

The superstar in question is none other than Liv Morgan. The Women's World Champion became a member of The Judgment Day after Dominik Mysterio betrayed his Mami at SummerSlam and sided with her. Although Balor claimed the faction has no leaders, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci has claimed The Miracle Kid would significantly influence the group's direction.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, predicted that the reigning WWE Women's World Champion would manipulate The Judgment Day, including Balor, into doing what she desired.

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking," he said. [20:46-21:19]

Will more wrestlers join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

The New Judgment Day has five members: Finn Balor, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan. However, the former Riott Squad member recently disclosed that more stars could join the faction.

During her appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC, a fan asked the WWE Women's World Champion if she could reunite with her former Riott Squad teammates, Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott) and Valhalla (FKA Sarah Logan). Although the two ladies are currently pregnant, with Soho being in AEW, Morgan did not close the door on the possibility of them joining her in The Judgment Day in the future.

"Well, you know, I think that everything that happens in life kind of happens, you know, as it should whether it's good or bad. I feel like we can never say never on anything. So, I'm really, really, really, really, really, really, really happy right now with Dominik and The Judgment Day, but who knows down the line if you have Ruby and Sarah recruited to The Judgment Day? You know, that might be something," she said.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will lock horns with The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin later this month. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in Berlin.

