Top WWE Superstars squashed within 4 seconds of entering the ring; everyone stunned on SmackDown

Any WWE Superstars on the main roster are there because they have earned their position. However, a top tag team today lost their match within 4 seconds of entering the ring.

WWE SmackDown kicked off with a gauntlet match this week, to determine the next challengers for the tag team titles. While Street Profits and The Brawling Brutes kicked off the match, pretty soon The Brutes defeated two teams and they looked indomitable as the match progressed.

They were clearly the team to beat, but when Hit Row made their way out to the ring, it was thought that as the third team to face The Brutes, they would pose a challenge. That was not the case. Sheamus immediately hit a Brogue Kick and that was enough for them. Within four seconds of entering the ring, they were pinned and lost.

While fans were naturally stunned and set up a roar in the arena, the commentators were clearly shocked too, unable to believe what had happened.

The team was unexpectedly squashed and after such a loss, it remains to be seen what they do next.

Do you think The Hit Row needs to make a change on WWE SmackDown? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

