Torrie Wilson reacts to Dominik Mysterio's latest Instagram photo

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has reacted to Dominik Mysterio's latest photo on Instagram.

It won't be a stretch to call Dominik the hottest heel in WWE today. The young gun receives massive heat every time he cuts a promo on WWE TV.

Dominik Mysterio recently shared a picture on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, he can be seen sitting on the top turnbuckle on an episode of RAW. The photo received tons of responses, but one stood out among all.

WWE legend Torrie Wilson commented on Dominik's post and left a 'fire' emoji, as can be seen below:

Torrie Wilson's comment on Dominik's photo

Dominik Mysterio has a massive WWE goal in mind

Dominik has done quite well for himself as a wrestler at such a young age. The WWE Superstar has a massive goal and wants to continue his dad's legacy.

Here's what he told Ryan Satin:

“Most definitely. I think the long goal here, the endgame, is to eventually take over the Rey Mysterio name. That’s the legacy within it. He’s Rey Mysterio. It’s only right to make a Jr. Traditionally in Lucha culture, and in Hispanic culture, that’s tradition. That’s what you do. I kind of just showed up and Dom Mysterio organically happened. Everything happened so fast." [H/T Wrestling News]

Rey Mysterio is dubbed by many as one of the greatest babyfaces in the history of WWE. He boasts a massive fan following across the globe and has been a big merch mover for years now. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio is steadily establishing himself as a top heel, and the sky is the limit for him in the near future.

Only time will tell if Dominik builds a legacy similar to his father's.

Is Dominik a future world champion? Sound off in the comments!