Torrie Wilson recalls how WWE legend approached her backstage, offered her a job in wrestling (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently explained how wrestling legend Kevin Nash was instrumental in her getting started in the business.

Wilson is best known for her WWE run between 2001 and 2008. Prior to that, the 48-year-old appeared in WCW in 1999 and 2000 as a valet and occasional wrestler. When she joined WCW, Nash had just begun a new role as the promotion's head booker.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Wilson said Nash sounded her out about joining WCW:

"It was a very odd way. My boyfriend was a big wrestling fan. We went to a show in Los Angeles, a WCW show. I had gotten in a couple of fitness magazines, so I had a couple of pictures. Kevin Nash recognized me from a fitness magazine and approached me. My boyfriend got backstage to meet some of the wrestlers. Kevin Nash saw me and asked if I'd be interested in doing a little storyline idea that they had cooked up for Ric Flair and his son." [0:26 – 0:57]

Watch the video above to hear Torrie Wilson's thoughts on Rhea Ripley. She also provided an update on what her life is like now, 15 years on from her WWE exit.

Torrie Wilson did not grow up watching WCW and WWE

While some wrestlers are childhood fans of sports entertainment, that was not the case for Torrie Wilson.

The popular star had little knowledge of the wrestling business until her then-boyfriend took her backstage in WCW:

"I had not really," Wilson continued. "I didn't have cable growing up. I grew up in a very small town and I didn't know much about it, other than my boyfriend would watch it sometimes, and I was trying to be an actress. I didn't really know what I wanted to do. I wanted to be in the entertainment industry, so it was in the entertainment industry. It was supposed to last three months max, this little gig, and that gig just turned into a 10-year [career]." [0:59 – 1:25]

Wilson added that she still talks to Kevin Nash to this day. She had nothing but positive things to say about the nWo legend, describing him as a "good guy."

Do you have any favorite memories of Torrie Wilson from WCW or WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Special thanks to the Icons of Wrestling Convention for allowing Sportskeeda to film on their premises.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here