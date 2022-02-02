Total Divas producers asked former WWE Superstar to replace Lana as "controversial" cast member

Nia Jax recently recalled how she was told to be more controversial on "Total Divas" following Lana’s removal from the reality show.

Jax appeared as a cast member for three seasons between 2017 and 2019. The former RAW Women’s Champion argued with several members of the women’s division, including Carmella and Ronda Rousey, during the most recent season.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Jax said she was instructed to cause drama with her co-workers.

“I remember that last season we did when Ronda came on, I was told, basically, because they got rid of Lana, they’re like, ‘We need some people to be a little more controversial, and last season you were too appeasing.’ I was like, ‘So you want me to start drama?’ Then I was like, ‘What?!’”

Jax did not want to appear on the show after being asked to deliberately play up to the cameras. She ultimately agreed to the producers' request, but only after telling them she would not return in future seasons.

Nia Jax struggled to be herself on "Total Divas"

A select few cast members used their real names on "Total Divas", including Cameron (Ariane) and Naomi (Trinity). Nia Jax, real name Lina Fanene, went by her WWE ring name when she appeared on the show.

In hindsight, the 37-year-old wishes viewers were able to see more of what she is really like as a person:

“Even on Total Divas I couldn’t be Lina," said Jax. "It was still Nia Jax. That was one thing I took away. I was like, ‘Damn, the line was so blurred. Even when I got nominated for a People’s Choice Award, it was Nia Jax. That’s so freaking weird to me.”

The E! reality show's future is currently uncertain. The ninth season aired between October 1-December 10, 2019, and there has been no announcement about a potential 10th season.

