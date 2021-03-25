"Totally unprofessional" - Jim Ross reveals being disappointed with one of Chyna's biggest WWE matches

The most recent episode of 'Grilling JR' with Jim Ross and host Conrad Thompson was all about WrestleMania 17.

Chyna won the WWF/E Women's Championship from Ivory in a squash match at the PPV, and it was her first and only women's title victory in the WWE.

The match, however, was generally considered a disaster as it received unfavorable reactions from the fans. Dave Meltzer even gave Chyna's title-winning effort a -1 rating in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jim Ross also didn't have anything good to say about the match on his podcast, as the veteran announcer termed it as 'embarrassing'. Jim Ross pulled no punches while reviewing Chyna's performance. JR noted that Chyna didn't put in the effort that the setting for the match deserved, and he felt it was highly unprofessional on her part.

Jim Ross admitted that he finds it very challenging to critique the work of wrestlers who are no longer with us and added that Chyna was one of his favorites.

However, JR was honest with his assessment of the WrestleMania 17 match. The AEW personality stated that there is evidence to back his opinions.

"It's embarrassing. You don't go to WrestleMania, you're going to win the title in front of 67,000+ people, and you don't put out the effort that the match, the place, the time, and the opponent deserved. Totally unprofessional, in my view. And these shows are challenging to do, Conrad, because so often we're speaking of those who are no longer with us, and I have a hard time with that, quite frankly. It sure didn't sound like you did? You just went and called out Chyna, my favorite. Look at the evidence, your honor. Look at the evidence."

Jim Ross says the finish of the match was disrespectful towards Ivory

Jim Ross was quite let down by the match, and he said that the match being short was the only good takeaway.

"And to tell me that wasn't a poor representation of professionalism in pro wrestling, and I just, I was very disappointed in that match, but I can't say to you that I was shocked by it. The saving grace was, Conrad, that it was mercifully short. Thank goodness."

Chyna merely rested her back over Ivory during the match's final pinfall, and JR said that the finish was really disrespectful.

"And so, you know, I don't know. I thought the cover was the s****. You know, Chyna laid on her back, which is lazy s***. Disrespectful."

Jim Ross genuinely felt terrible for Ivory as he thinks that the WWE Hall of Famer deserved better. JR said that Ivory was a consummate professional throughout her time in the WWE, and the 3-time Women's Champion helped the company usher in the Divas era.

During the latest podcast episode, Jim Ross also spoke about Chyna's reluctance to work with other women and how the Ninth Wonder of the World's career went downhill in the WWE.

