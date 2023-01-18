Toxic Attraction addresses rumors of a potential split

Toxic Attraction addressed rumors of a potential split tonight on NXT.

Last week, Toxic Attraction was part of the battle royale to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. The match turned really exciting towards the end when it came down to Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Both women tried to eliminate each other and fought valiantly until finally they both fell over the top rope and their feet hit the ground at the same time. The referees announced both women as the winners, therefore making the title bout at NXT Vengeance Day a Triple Threat Match.

Following the match, clips surfaced online showing Jacy Jayne staring at Gigi Dolin following their win, giving way to rumors of a potential split.

Tonight on NXT, Toxic Attraction came out to address the rumors of a potential split. Jacy started by saying that the best part of last week was watching the fans' heads explode when it came down to both of them.

They then mocked fans for thinking they would implode before confirming that there is no animosity between them. Jacy told Roxanne that she will regret the day she became NXT Women's Champion.

Lyra Valkyria then interrupted them to say that she doesn't see a champion when she looks at both of them. Dolin then declared that they have been running things for a long time.

Valkyria stated that they can't beat Roxanne by themselves and hence they need each other to do it. Dolin and Jayne then attacked her, but Roxanne came to her rescue.

A match was set up for later in the night between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez vs. Toxic Attraction. It will be interesting to see if Dolin and Jayne will work together against Perez.

Do you think Dolin and Jayne will split at NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comments section.

