"Do you not watch NXT?" – Toxic Attraction issue a strong statement after SmackDown win

The latest WWE NXT call-ups to SmackDown, Toxic Attraction are confident after their win over in-ring veterans Natalya and Sonya Deville.

The pair of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made a stellar debut on the blue brand as they defeated Natalya and Deville to advance to the next stage of the tournament. The duo replaced the team of Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark who couldn't compete due to some injuries sustained at NXT Heatwave.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne after SmackDown. The duo were elated with their performance and mentioned that it was not surprising that they prevailed over their opponents.

Here's what Jacy Jayne had to say:

"Why do you seem so surprised that we won tonight? Do you not watch NXT? We are former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. We run NXT. And now, we're here to run SmackDown." (From 0:17 - 0:35)

You can watch the full interview here:

Toxic Attraction will take on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah next week on SmackDown

The stage is now set for the Women's Tag Team Championships semi-finals. Next week's RAW and SmackDown will both feature semi-final clashes between the four teams looking to claim Women's Tag Team gold, which was previously vacated when then champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company.

WWE @WWE With that win by #ToxicAttraction , the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament are set! #SmackDown With that win by #ToxicAttraction, the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament are set! #SmackDown https://t.co/MonypDIKw8

This coming Monday Night on RAW, The Goddess of WWE, Alexa Bliss and The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka will take on Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky with Bayley in their corner. While on the blue brand, Toxic Attraction will look to make it two-in-two when they face the team of Raquel Rodriquez and Aliyah in the second semi-final.

The Women's Tag Team scene is heating up and it will be interesting to see which team prevails when all is said and done.

Who do you think will emerge as the new Women's Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe