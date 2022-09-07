Toxic Attraction suffer an upset loss against former champions in WWE

RAW stars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

During this Sunday's Worlds Collide, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were inching closer to becoming the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, that did not happen as a distraction from Toxic Attraction cost them the match and the titles.

The RAW Superstars got an opportunity to get their revenge against Toxic Attraction on tonight's edition of NXT. This was Gigi Dolin's first match since being pulled out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament due to injury. Meanwhile, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. have suffered a series of losses and were desperate for a win.

With both teams needing to prove themselves, this was a hard-hitting match from the get-go. Halfway through the match, Doudrop was also busted open, but that did not stop the two-time 24/7 Champion. While the former RAW Women's Champion and Jayne were taken out on the outside, Doudrop capitialized and hit a jumping cross-body on Dolin for the win.

This was a much-needed win for Doudrop and Nikki. After pinning the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, the two RAW stars could look to get a rematch for the titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Do you want to see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. face the current NXT Women's Champions again? Let us know in the comments section below.

