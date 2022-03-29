"Brainwashed" - Former WWE Superstar reflects on the eight years she spent working for Vince McMahon

Lana, now known as CJ Perry, was part of WWE from 2013 until her release back in 2021. She has since stepped away from the business to continue to pursue an acting career.

The Ravishing Russian went through a rough time in the last few years working for WWE and has since been able to reflect on this journey as part of a birthday message.

The former RAW star opened up about her mental health and anxiety while she was working for the company. She also described how she felt brainwashed in what she referred to as a toxic environment.

Lana posted this message as she celebrated her birthday a few days ago and wanted to reflect on how far she has been able to come since her release.

The star also thanked several of the people who helped her along the way, including Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tyson Kidd. She noted that they had been a huge factor in pushing her forward throughout her career.

Lana was released by WWE in June 2021

Lana was released as part of the company's budget cuts on June 2nd, 2021, alongside Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Aleister Black.

While several names on this list have since gone on to join other wrestling promotions, Lana has opted to remain away from the ring. In her post, she revealed that she had booked two movies over the past year.

Lana's husband Rusev was released in April 2020 and has since gone on to become Miro in AEW. It was believed for a while that the way Lana was being treated on RAW was a reaction to the fact that Rusev had gone on to join the competition.

