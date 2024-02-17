"Trash in the ring" "So rusty and out of it" - WWE fans bash Triple H's logic following 35-year-old's return

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was stacked and included a number of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

One of those matches saw Naomi qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match after defeating Alba Fyre. It's unclear if the two women had bad chemistry or if the last-minute opponent change was an issue, but it seems that the WWE Universe didn't enjoy the match and has since taken to social media to be heard.

Several WWE fans claimed that Alba Fyre could have been the issue since the two women have never wrestled before and have very different styles, while several others believe that Naomi was the problem. However, fans were clearly not impressed with Triple H's booking.

Several updates claimed that it was ring rust and that the former Women's Champion was not up to par yet in the ring, but it's hard to judge based on one match since this was her return to SmackDown.

Naomi walked out of WWE back in 2022 and was able to have a stint in TNA Wrestling before making her return at The Royal Rumble. Naomi was able to set a new record as part of the Royal Rumble match before returning to the ring tonight on SmackDown.

Naomi has now qualified for the Women's WWE Elimination Chamber match

The Women's Elimination Chamber match is already looking stacked, with only one spot left. The spot will be decided on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi have already secured their place in the match, and Stratton could now make history by becoming the youngest-ever winner.

The winner of the match will go on to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania if The Women's World Champion is able to overcome the threat of Nia Jax in her home country of Australia next weekend at Elimination Chamber.

This means that the woman who is able to endure Satan's Structure and overcome five other women will then have a major task ahead of her if she is able to make it to the biggest event of the year.

Do you think Naomi will be the winner of the Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE