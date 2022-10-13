"I would've fired me too" - Current AEW star comments on Vince McMahon releasing him from WWE

Pro-Wrestling veteran Trent Baretta recently recapped how it felt to be let go by Vince McMahon and the WWE.

Trent wrestled for WWE from 2007 to 2013, and whilst he possessed undeniable skills, the 35-year-old never truly got a chance to showcase what he could do in the ring.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Baretta was asked if he had any ill feelings towards WWE after they let him go:

"No, no, not at all. I would've fired me too," he emphasized. "I probably wouldn't have hired me at 20." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Since leaving WWE, Trent has gone on to carve out a great career for himself, currently performing on a weekly basis for new promotion AEW as a member of the fan-favorite faction, Best Friends.

Trent Beretta on working with Vince McMahon

Despite the fact that he has worked for the 77-year-old for more than five years, the AEW star barely had much of a working relationship with Vince.

Continuing his conversation with Wrestling Inc, Trent said that due to his young age, he did not feel like he was in a position to have an open dialog with Vince McMahon, considering his low spot on the card.

"I never worked directly with Vince," Beretta said. "I shook his hand in the hallway and it was ... I was such a baby when I was there. I was so young. I moved to FCW when I was 20 and debuted on TV at 22. But I think I wasn't ready to be there. So I mean, overall it was a good experience though. Nothing bad happened to me or anything. I'm trying to word it correctly. Yeah, that's enough." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Like Trent, Vince McMahon is no longer a part of WWE after he announced his retirement from the wrestling business in late July 2022.

